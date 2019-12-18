After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special

So far this calendar year on Phoronix has been more than 3,400 original news articles on Linux/open-source and more than 260 featured multi-page articles / Linux hardware reviews. From 2010 to date that count becomes more than 27,950 original news articles and more than 2,800 featured articles. But due to the continued use of ad-blockers by much of our audience, it becomes an increasingly tight ship to continue operating and producing new content each and every day. So for the Christmas / Hanukkah / end-of-year holidays, here is a way you can show your support while enjoying a great deal.
Phoronix.com can only continue to exist via (pay-per-impression) advertisements and Phoronix Premium. Unfortunately about half of our traffic is being blocked by ad-blockers and that is not sustainable when only ~1% of our readers are premium members. I'm still weighing options for the future short of devoting all my time to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org in order to make ends meet better, but if you would like to show your support this holiday season you can do so by joining Phoronix Premium (or extending your current subscription) or PayPal tips are also happily appreciated.
Premium is for those wishing to support Phoronix while enjoying ad-free site, multi-page articles on a single page, a private area of the forums, and to support all of the on-going testing/benchmarking, reviews, and original news coverage. For new test requests and feedback that come in from premium supporters, they also have higher priority and try to accommodate their review/test requests.
Now through the end of 2019, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's EOY holiday deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
To show your support and take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.
If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence, aside from viewing the website without an ad-blocker as all our ads are pay-per-impression.
Thanks for your support as we approach the 16th anniversary of Phoronix.com and 12 years of the Phoronix Test Suite. In that time have been more than 30,700 news articles and more than 4,300 featured articles/reviews -- most of which were written by your's truly.
Happy holidays and stay tuned as there still is a lot of interesting tests/articles coming up as we close out the year, you can expect -- as always -- new material each and every day.
Add A Comment