It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 24 November 2019 at 08:22 AM EST. 6 Comments
PREMIUM --
It's that time of the year for our annual promotion of Phoronix Premium for the US Thanksgiving / Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales week... Here is the latest on how you can show your support for our Linux and open-source news coverage and benchmarking while enjoying the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.

Phoronix.com can only continue to exist via (pay-per-impression) advertisements and Phoronix Premium. Unfortunately about half of our traffic is being blocked by ad-blockers and that is not sustainable when only ~1% of our readers are premium members. I'm still weighing options for the future, but if you would like to show your support this holiday season you can do so by joining Phoronix Premium (or extending your current subscription) or PayPal tips are also happily appreciated.

For those wishing to support Phoronix while enjoying ad-free site, multi-page articles on a single page, a private area of the forums, and more, Phoronix Premium is the best way for that to happen while allowing the site to continue. For new test requests and feedback that come in from premium supporters, they also have higher priority and try to accommodate their review/test requests.

For one week through end of day 2 December, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then within a few minutes (or hours, when I'm sleeping), I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.

If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence, aside from viewing the website without an ad-blocker as all our ads are pay-per-impression. Thanks for your support as we approach the 16th anniversary of Phoronix.com and 12 years of the Phoronix Test Suite.

Coming up over the week ahead will be a lot of exciting content...
6 Comments
