It's The Season For A Lot Of Interesting Linux / Open-Source Conferences
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 August 2018 at 06:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
There's been a number of recent Linux/open-source conferences but more are right on the horizon, including some with video streams for those interested.

Earlier this month in Boston was Red Hat's DevConf.us. If you are interested in that free Linux conference, the video sessions from there are now uploaded on YouTube.

Meanwhile, over in Vienna was the annual KDE Akademy conference. Some of the recaps from that KDE developer conference can be found at dot.kde.org.

Coming up next week meanwhile is the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit from 29 to 31 August in Vancouver. Details on that imminent event here.

The week after that, from 6 to 9 September, GNOME is hosting their annual Libre Application Summit. This year's "LAS" is being held in Denver, Colorado with a lot of interesting talks.

Also in September is OSFC 2018 as the Open-Source Firmware Conference taking place in Erlangen, Germany. That Coreboot/LinuxBoot focused event runs from 12 to 15 September.

The most interesting event from our perspective, meanwhile, XDC 2018 is running from 26 to 28 September in Spain. There is going to be a lot of interesting talks this year!

I will be working to cover the most interesting technical talks remotely from these different events from slide decks and streams where available. Unfortunately though due to the rampant use of ad-blockers by Linux/FLOSS folks, the travel/event coverage budget remains decimated leaving me to only do the remote coverage. If there are any other interesting Linux/open-source events coming up, be sure to share in the forums.
