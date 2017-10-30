Coffee Lake, AMD EPYC & AMDGPU Dominated October

During October on Phoronix were 257 original news articles and 33 featured articles / reviews. There was a lot of exciting Linux hardware happenings during October!
With that PSA out of the way, here were the most viewed featured articles for October:
Intel Core i3 8100: 3.6GHz Quad-Core With UHD Graphics For Less Than $120 USD
The new Intel Core i3 8100 processor is a quad-core CPU running at 3.6GHz, offers integrated UHD Graphics 630, 6MB L3 cache, and has a 65 Watt TDP. This Intel quad-core CPU will cost you less than $120 USD. As about to be shown in these Ubuntu Linux benchmark results, this lowest-end Coffeelake CPU right now has a lot to offer. Here is a 30-way Intel/AMD Ubuntu benchmark comparison featuring the i3 8100, i5 8400, i7 8700K, and many other CPUs going back to the Sandy Bridge and Bulldozer days.
Intel Core i7 8700K Linux Benchmarks
2017 has been an interesting year for processors with AMD's long awaited introduction of the Zen-based Ryzen / Threadripper / EPYC processors, Intel's Core X-Series processors for high-end desktops, the Xeon Scalable processor family introduction, and now the launch of Coffee Lake as a "Kaby Lake Refresh" step before the Cannonlake desktop processors expected in 2018. While another 14nm CPU, Coffee Lake is interesting is that Intel has now upped their desktop core counts in response to Ryzen. With the Core i7 series is now six cores plus Hyper Threading, compared to 4 cores plus HT with previous i7 models. The Core i5 CPUs are also now six core but sans Hyper Threading and there is also the just-published Core i5 8400 Linux benchmarks. This article serves as our first look at the Coffee Lake Core i7 CPUs in the form of the 8700K.
Fedora 26 vs. 27 Beta Benchmarks, Wayland vs. X.Org Gaming Tests
For your viewing pleasure this weekend are our first benchmarks of the current state of Fedora 27 post-beta with a variety of different workloads. Additionally, from the latest Fedora 27 packages is a fresh gaming comparison with GNOME Shell running on Wayland versus the X.Org session.
Core i7 8700K vs. Ryzen 7 1800X For NVIDIA/Radeon Linux Gaming
Following last week's look at using the new "Coffee Lake" Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 CPUs for Linux gaming comparison among our other ongoing tests of these new "8th Gen" processors, a frequent request has been a closer look at the gaming performance between the Core i7 8700K and the Ryzen 7 1800X. Here's a look with two AMD Radeon graphics cards and two NVIDIA GeForce offerings.
Intel UHD Graphics 630 "Coffee Lake" On Linux
This morning I delivered the initial Linux processor benchmarks of the Core i7 8700K and Core i5 8400 for the just-launched "Coffee Lake" desktop processors. With these Intel "Gen 8" processors, the integrated "HD Graphics" from Kabylake have been rebranded to "UHD Graphics". While there wasn't any real changes architecturally to the graphics hardware, right now the Linux support isn't quite out-of-the-box.
AMD EPYC 7351P Linux Performance: 16 Core / 32 Thread Server CPU For ~$750
Earlier this week we looked at the EPYC 7251 Linux performance as AMD's lowest-cost server CPU from this latest generation of Zen-based processors. That eight core / sixteen thread CPU packed a nice amount of performance considering its hitting the $500 price point, but if you are looking for a single socket system and have $750 USD to lay out on a CPU, the AMD EPYC 7351P packs in even more value.
CompuLab IPC3, Testing 10 Mini PCs / Small Form Factor Linux PCs
The IPC3 is CompuLab's latest-generation Intense-PC. It may look similar to past IPC models, but is now equipped with the latest generation Intel Core CPUs while remaining fan-less and within an all-metal housing that's extremely durable.
Intel Graphics Performance: Ubuntu 17.04 vs. 17.10
Given the Ubuntu 17.10 release this week and its massive desktop changes from GNOME Wayland to Mesa/kernel upgrades, we've been busy benchmarking this new Ubuntu OS release. Complementing the Radeon Ubuntu 17.04 vs. 17.10 gaming comparison are now some OpenGL/Vulkan benchmarks when using Intel Kabylake graphics hardware on Ubuntu 17.04, 17.10 with X.Org and Wayland, and the performance if upgrading against Linux/Mesa Git.
7-Way Linux Distribution Comparison On The Intel Core i7 8700K
Our latest benchmarking of Intel's 8th Gen Core "Coffee Lake" processors entailed seeing how well the i7-8700K performs on a variety of modern Linux distributions. Tested for this comparison was Ubuntu 17.10, Antergos 17.10, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Clear Linux, Debian Testing, Solus 3, and Fedora 26.
AMD EPYC 7401P: 24 Cores / 48 Threads At Just Over $1000
We've been looking at the interesting AMD EPYC server processors recently from the high-end EPYC 7601 to the cheapest EPYC 7251 at under $500 as well as the EPYC 7351P that offers 16 cores / 32 threads for only about $750. The latest EPYC processor for testing at Phoronix has been the EPYC 7401P, a 24 core / 48 thread part that is slated to retail for around $1075 USD.
And the most viewed news:
Linux 4.15 Is Shaping Up To be An Exciting Kernel, Especially For AMD Users
There still is a few weeks to go until the Linux 4.14 kernel will be released, but following that the Linux 4.15 kernel is shaping up to be a very exciting cycle.
NVIDIA Open-Sources "NVDLA", Open-Source Hardware Project
NVIDIA has announced a new open-source project: NVDLA.
It's Been Five Years That Ubuntu Has Tried To Improve For Linux Gaming
Next month will mark five years that Steam has been available for Linux and it's been about the same length of time that Ubuntu has tried to improve itself as a gaming platform, but has it worked?
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Even Google is concerned about attack vectors with UEFI and Intel's Management Engine that their NERF project seeks to alleviate some of these concerns and is used by their servers.
HP Rolls Out The First "Raven Ridge" Zen+Vega APU Notebook
AMD has announced the world's first "Raven Ridge" APU with this notebook being powered by Ryzen 5 CPU cores paired with Vega graphics.
Fedora Linux Can Finally Offer AAC Audio Codec Support
Fedora is now able to bundle and offer a specific AAC audio codec implementation as a package for its Linux distribution.
Raspberry Pi 7" Touch Panel, SiI9234 To Be Supported By Linux 4.15
Daniel Vetter has sent in the latest feature pull request of new drm-misc-next material for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.15 kernel cycle.
PostgreSQL 10.0 Officially Released
Server administrators can upgrade to PostgreSQL 10.0 with it now being the latest stable release of this SQL database system.
pfSense 2.4 Released, Rebased To FreeBSD 11.1 & New Installer
There's a new version available of pfSense, the popular BSD-based operating system common to network appliances / firewalls / routers.
Linaro & Co Are Working On An ARM 24-Core Desktop / Developer Box
Slipping under our radar back during the recent Linaro Connect event in San Francisco was word that Linaro, Gigabyte, and Socionext are coming together to produce an interesting microATX-based, 24 x ARM Cortex-A53 desktop / developer box.
