Phoronix Premium, Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Winter Shopping Reminders

It's the Christmas shopping season and in the US there is Thanksgiving and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events... Here's a Phoronix Premium special and a few reminders.
A few Phoronix Premium readers have inquired about any Thanksgiving / Black Friday deals with having offered them in some of the previous years, so for those wishing to get in on a discounted premium rate, I'll once again run the deal.
For those wishing to support Phoronix while enjoying ad-free site, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits, Phoronix Premium is the best way for that to happen while allowing the site to continue. For new test requests and feedback that come in from premium supporters, they also have higher priority and try to accommodate their review/test requests.
For one week through the end of day 30 November, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to michael@phoronix.com (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then within a few minutes (or hours, if I'm sleeping), I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message.
Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence, aside from viewing the website without an ad-blocker as all our ads are pay-per-impression.
Aside from this winter deal on Phoronix Premium, as a reminder if doing any Internet shopping this holiday season, if you click our Amazon or NewEgg shopping links this holiday season, when using our store links, we are also compensated by the companies for further supporting Phoronix with our server expenses, electrical / Internet, and other involved costs of operating Phoronix and working ~100 hour weeks in doing so. You can always find these links later on the right hand side Phoronix navigation bar near the bottom.
Happy holidays and thanks for your continued support.
