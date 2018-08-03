With development wrapping up soon on the Linux 4.18 kernel (although it looks like the official release will likely be delayed one week), I've been carrying out some fresh benchmarks of this near-final kernel in the latest Linux Git state on various Intel and AMD desktop CPUs -- mostly the higher-end desktop systems. Here are those 100+ benchmark results across six different systems.
Using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS x86_64 with a Git kernel build from earlier this week, for your viewing pleasure today are benchmarks from six different Intel/AMD platforms ranging from the Intel Core i7 5960X Haswell-E up through the newer Core i7 8700K, Core i9 7960X, and Core i9 7980XE CPUs on the blue side. On the AMD side is the Ryzen 7 2700X and Threadripper 1950X.
All systems were tested with an Intel Optane 900p 280GB NVMe SSD and all of the benchmarks in this article were focused on the system/CPU performance with no graphics tests for this benchmarking roundabout. The same software stack was used across all of the systems tested.
Via the Phoronix Test Suite the wide range of benchmarks were carried out across these high-end systems.
With Linux 4.18 we have a look at quite mature Spectre and Meltdown mitigation at this stage... At least until any more Spectre vulnerabilities come to light.
While talking about Spectre and Meltdown, all systems were tested with their latest available BIOS builds for the newest microcodes.
Those wishing to check out all of these Intel/AMD Linux benchmarks in full off this latest soon-to-be-released kernel can find all of the performance data over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
1 Comment