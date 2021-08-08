0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game

0 A.D. as the long in development real-time strategy game developed by Wildfire Games is out with its twenty-fifth alpha release.0 A.D. has been in development as open-source for more than one decade now (and original development being two decades old) while now out is Alpha 25 as their first alpha update in a half-year.

0 A.D. Alpha 25 has a variety of in-game improvements, improved unit AI, GUI improvements, initial work on single player campaigns, extended graphics options, civilization balancing enhancements, and much more.Learn more about today's 0 A.D. Alpha 25 update at Play0ad.com