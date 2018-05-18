0 A.D. Alpha 23 Released As One Of The Leading Open-Source Games
18 May 2018
One of the best and most long-standing open-source Linux games is 0 A.D. and in time for the weekend they have a new release.

This open-source ancient warfare game is out with its twenty-third alpha release ahead of the weekend. This RTS game in its latest alpha release features a new civilization, new models, improved AI behavior, a mod downloader, new random maps, and other changes to enhance the game-play for this game that's been open-source for nearly a decade.


Those wishing to learn more about 0 A.D. Alpha 23 can do so at play0ad.com.
