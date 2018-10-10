Past 30 Days Of News | Articles & Reviews | News Archives | RSS Feed

Vulkan Getting Another Extension To Help With DXVK/Direct3D Performance

Last month Vulkan picked up an unofficial Vulkan transform feedback extension solely to help out efforts like DXVK that map Direct3D or other graphics APIs on top of Vulkan. Separately, another Vulkan extension is in the works to also help out DXVK and D3D-over-Vulkan-like use-cases and can assist in better performance.

9 Hours Ago - Vulkan - VK_EXT_derivative_group_quad - 11 Comments
16-Way Graphics Card Comparison With Valve's Steam Play For Windows Games On Linux

While Steam Play is still of beta quality on Linux for running Windows games on Linux using their Wine-based Proton compatibility layer, Steam Play has been fast maturing since it was rolled out to the public in late August. The game list continues growing and with regular updates to Steam Play / Proton / DXVK (Direct3D 10/11 over Vulkan), more games are going online for running on Linux and doing so with decent performance and correct rendering. Given the most recent Steam Play beta update vastly improving the experience in our tests, here are the first of our Steam Play Proton benchmarks with Ubuntu Linux and using sixteen different NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon graphics cards.

6 November 11:21 AM EST - Linux Gaming - 34 Comments

5 November

Adiantum Is Taking Shape As Google's Speck Replacement For Low-End Device Encryption

Earlier this year when Google added Speck-based file-system encryption support to the Linux kernel they intended it to be used by low-end Android phones/smartwatches with older ARM processors lacking the dedicated ARM cryptography extensions. Speck is fast enough to provide disk encryption on the low-end hardware, but ultimately they decided against Speck due to public outcry with the algorithm potentially being compromised by the US NSA. Instead Google engineers decided to pursue HPolyC as their new means of encryption on low-end hardware while now that has evolved into a new technology dubbed Adiantum.

5 November 07:00 PM EST - Linux Storage - Adiantum Disk Encryption - 9 Comments
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018

While there are several vendors working on open-source hardware systems with goals of fully open designs and open-source software down to the firmware, there is only one vendor that has achieved that mission while delivering server/workstation class performance as we approach the end of 2018... Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II. We finally have this dual POWER9 system in our labs for some interesting benchmarks ahead.

5 November 11:00 AM EST - Hardware - Talos II - 29 Comments
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting

Apple's MacBook Pro laptops have become increasingly unfriendly with Linux in recent years while their Mac Mini computers have generally continued working out okay with most Linux distributions due to not having to worry about multiple GPUs, keyboards/touchpads, and other Apple hardware that often proves problematic with the Linux kernel. But now with the latest Mac Mini systems employing Apple's T2 security chip, they took are likely to crush any Linux dreams.

5 November 09:04 AM EST - Hardware - T2 Security - 56 Comments
KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration

KDE Connect is the interesting project allowing communication/sharing between your KDE desktop and an Android smartphone/tablet whether it be multimedia content, text messages, or files and more. KDE Connect 1.10 further enhances this interesting effort to bridge Android mobile devices to the KDE desktop.

5 November 05:11 AM EST - KDE - KDE Connect - 14 Comments

4 November

The Many New Features of The Linux 4.20 Kernel

With Linus Torvalds having just released Linux 4.20-rc1, here is our original feature overview looking at the major changes merged over the past two weeks for this new kernel. The Linux kernel will be ending 2018 on a high note with this kernel bringing more than 350 thousand lines of new code!

4 November 06:53 PM EST - Software - 6 Comments
AMD Zen 2 CPU Support Merged To GCC 9 (-march=znver2)

It was just days ago that AMD published their Zen 2 compiler patch for the GCC compiler but with the race on to merge new feature code before the feature freeze happening later this month, that "znver2" tuning patch has now been merged to mainline.

4 November 09:09 AM EST - AMD - znver2 - Add A Comment
WattmanGTK Is A Simple GUI For Radeon Power/Performance Knobs On Linux

Unfortunately nothing has panned out from previous remarks made by AMD about potentially open-sourcing their Qt-based Radeon Settings control panel used on Windows so that it could be ported to Linux. The latest we've heard from AMD is that they aren't officially pursuing a GUI control panel for their Linux graphics driver but leaving it up to the different desktop environments to implement their own driver user-interfaces. One of the new community solutions in the absence of an official Radeon GUI for Linux is WattmanGTK.

4 November 06:21 AM EST - Radeon - WattmanGTK - 24 Comments

3 November

Noctua Air Cooling With The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

With this week's launch of the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX, the new 24-core / 48-thread 2970WX has a 250 Watt TDP like the 2990WX. Fortunately, with Noctua's high-end TR4/SP3 heatsinks, it's still possible to get by with air cooling.

3 November 09:43 AM EDT - AMD - Heatsink Benchmarks - 2 Comments
SiFive Unleashes New 7-Series RISC-V Cores With Better Performance

SiFive this week announced their 7-Series RISC-V cores with the 32-bit E7, 64-bit S7, and 64-bit U7 series. These new RISC-V parts aren't yet capable of running up against the fastest ARM Cortex CPU cores available today, but they are much more powerful than the previous-gen SiFive cores.

3 November 06:34 AM EDT - Hardware - SiFive 7-Series - 26 Comments

Past 30 Days Of News | Articles & Reviews | News Archives | RSS Feed