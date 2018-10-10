Past 30 Days Of News | Articles & Reviews | News Archives | RSS Feed

Vulkan Getting Another Extension To Help With DXVK/Direct3D Performance Last month Vulkan picked up an unofficial Vulkan transform feedback extension solely to help out efforts like DXVK that map Direct3D or other graphics APIs on top of Vulkan. Separately, another Vulkan extension is in the works to also help out DXVK and D3D-over-Vulkan-like use-cases and can assist in better performance. 9 Hours Ago - Vulkan - VK_EXT_derivative_group_quad

16-Way Graphics Card Comparison With Valve's Steam Play For Windows Games On Linux While Steam Play is still of beta quality on Linux for running Windows games on Linux using their Wine-based Proton compatibility layer, Steam Play has been fast maturing since it was rolled out to the public in late August. The game list continues growing and with regular updates to Steam Play / Proton / DXVK (Direct3D 10/11 over Vulkan), more games are going online for running on Linux and doing so with decent performance and correct rendering. Given the most recent Steam Play beta update vastly improving the experience in our tests, here are the first of our Steam Play Proton benchmarks with Ubuntu Linux and using sixteen different NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon graphics cards. 6 November 11:21 AM EST - Linux Gaming

WireGuard Is Now Available On Apple iOS While WireGuard didn't make it for Linux 4.20 to the mainline kernel, if you are using an Apple tablet or phone, there is now an app that allows you to use WireGuard on iOS. 6 November 06:13 AM EST - Security - WireGuard + iOS

Polaris 12 & Vega 12 Support Heading To The AMDKFD Compute Kernel Code With the Linux 4.20 merge window past, DRM developers are already busy on their feature work for the next cycle -- AMD developers included. With this follow-on kernel release among the AMD Radeon driver features will be "AMDKFD" support for the Vega 12 and Polaris 12 graphics processors. 6 November 05:56 AM EST - Radeon - Kernel Fusion

KTask Revived For Providing In-Kernel Multi-Threading For CPU Intensive Tasks It's been just about one year since the last patch series was sent out while on Monday marked a new revision to KTask, the effort that provides a generic framework to parallelize CPU-intensive kernel work. 6 November 05:35 AM EST - Linux Kernel - Linux KTask

5 November

Adiantum Is Taking Shape As Google's Speck Replacement For Low-End Device Encryption Earlier this year when Google added Speck-based file-system encryption support to the Linux kernel they intended it to be used by low-end Android phones/smartwatches with older ARM processors lacking the dedicated ARM cryptography extensions. Speck is fast enough to provide disk encryption on the low-end hardware, but ultimately they decided against Speck due to public outcry with the algorithm potentially being compromised by the US NSA. Instead Google engineers decided to pursue HPolyC as their new means of encryption on low-end hardware while now that has evolved into a new technology dubbed Adiantum. 5 November 07:00 PM EST - Linux Storage - Adiantum Disk Encryption

The WSL Improvements In The Windows 10 October 2018 Update While sadly there aren't any major I/O performance improvements to note for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with the recent Windows 10 October 2018 Update, there are a number of other new WSL features. 5 November 04:40 PM EST - Microsoft - Windows Subsystem for Linux

Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018 While there are several vendors working on open-source hardware systems with goals of fully open designs and open-source software down to the firmware, there is only one vendor that has achieved that mission while delivering server/workstation class performance as we approach the end of 2018... Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II. We finally have this dual POWER9 system in our labs for some interesting benchmarks ahead. 5 November 11:00 AM EST - Hardware - Talos II

Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting Apple's MacBook Pro laptops have become increasingly unfriendly with Linux in recent years while their Mac Mini computers have generally continued working out okay with most Linux distributions due to not having to worry about multiple GPUs, keyboards/touchpads, and other Apple hardware that often proves problematic with the Linux kernel. But now with the latest Mac Mini systems employing Apple's T2 security chip, they took are likely to crush any Linux dreams. 5 November 09:04 AM EST - Hardware - T2 Security

i3 Window Manager v4.16 Released For fans of the i3 tiling window manager, version 4.16 was released this weekend as the project's newest feature release. 5 November 06:08 AM EST - X.Org - i3wm

KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration KDE Connect is the interesting project allowing communication/sharing between your KDE desktop and an Android smartphone/tablet whether it be multimedia content, text messages, or files and more. KDE Connect 1.10 further enhances this interesting effort to bridge Android mobile devices to the KDE desktop. 5 November 05:11 AM EST - KDE - KDE Connect

4 November

The Many New Features of The Linux 4.20 Kernel With Linus Torvalds having just released Linux 4.20-rc1, here is our original feature overview looking at the major changes merged over the past two weeks for this new kernel. The Linux kernel will be ending 2018 on a high note with this kernel bringing more than 350 thousand lines of new code! 4 November 06:53 PM EST - Software

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD - A Great Drive For A Growing Steam Linux Game Collection If you are looking for more solid-state storage to suit a growing collection of Linux games especially now with Steam Play allowing for many Windows games to run rather nicely on Linux, the Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SATA 3.0 SSD is a nice contender and what I ended up going with for the purpose of the Steam Linux game collection. 4 November 02:46 PM EST - Hardware - Samsung 860 EVO

AMD Zen 2 CPU Support Merged To GCC 9 (-march=znver2) It was just days ago that AMD published their Zen 2 compiler patch for the GCC compiler but with the race on to merge new feature code before the feature freeze happening later this month, that "znver2" tuning patch has now been merged to mainline. 4 November 09:09 AM EST - AMD - znver2

Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code Endless Computers, the company behind the Linux GNOME/Flatpak-aligned Endless OS and that over the years has worked on various low-cost Linux PCs primarily for developing markets, is now pursing The Hack Computer as a low-cost laptop for teaching kids to code. 4 November 06:46 AM EST - Hardware - Hack Computer

WattmanGTK Is A Simple GUI For Radeon Power/Performance Knobs On Linux Unfortunately nothing has panned out from previous remarks made by AMD about potentially open-sourcing their Qt-based Radeon Settings control panel used on Windows so that it could be ported to Linux. The latest we've heard from AMD is that they aren't officially pursuing a GUI control panel for their Linux graphics driver but leaving it up to the different desktop environments to implement their own driver user-interfaces. One of the new community solutions in the absence of an official Radeon GUI for Linux is WattmanGTK. 4 November 06:21 AM EST - Radeon - WattmanGTK

3 November

Noctua Air Cooling With The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX With this week's launch of the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX, the new 24-core / 48-thread 2970WX has a 250 Watt TDP like the 2990WX. Fortunately, with Noctua's high-end TR4/SP3 heatsinks, it's still possible to get by with air cooling. 3 November 09:43 AM EDT - AMD - Heatsink Benchmarks

WireGuard Didn't Make it To The Mainline Linux Kernel This Cycle While there are a lot of great new features, hardware support improvements, and other changes with the Linux 4.20 development cycle, not found in this mainline kernel is the long-awaited WireGuard functionality for an in-kernel secure VPN tunnel. 3 November 07:00 AM EDT - Linux Kernel - No WireGuard

Wayland's Weston Is In Severe Need Of More Development Help If you want to dive into the world of Wayland development or the Linux graphics stack as a possible career move, beginning with Weston would be a wise choice and they could really benefit from all the development resources they can receive. 3 November 06:49 AM EDT - Wayland - Weston Resources Low