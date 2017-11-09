Earlier this week I delivered the first NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Linux benchmarks where we even found this new GPU generally outperforming the Radeon RX Vega 64 with the current NVIDIA/AMD Linux graphics drivers. That testing was done with the Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini (ZT-P10710G-10P) while in this article are some more benchmarks and findings from graphics card that is one of the most powerful for its size.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini is only a little bit longer than a mini GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and is noticeably shorter than a Founder's Edition GeForce GTX 1070.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini retails for the same price as other GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards: $449 USD, but its significantly smaller than most. Zotac, in fact, claims this is the world's smallest GTX 1070 Ti and I have yet to find any other graphics card to cast doubt on that claim.

While this is the smallest GTX 1070 Ti, it sticks to the reference clock frequences for the 1070 Ti of a 1607MHz base clock and 1683MHz boost clock. There's 8GB of GDDR5 video memory as is the standard with all of the GTX 1070 Ti models. The 1070 Ti has 2432 CUDA cores, or 512 more than the non-Ti model while its base clock frequency is also about 100MHz higher.

Under Windows the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti competes with the Radeon RX Vega 56, but given the still-maturing Radeon Linux graphics driver stack for Vega, our earlier benchmarks found that in many Vulkan and OpenGL scenarios this Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti delivers above the RX Vega 64 performance levels at least for the time being. In the weeks/months ahead will be continued benchmarks as most driver stacks mature.

All of this power is packed into a 211 x 125 x 41 mm sized graphics card. Yes, a little more than 8 inches long and two expansion slots is all the Zotac 1070 Ti Mini ZT-P10710G-10P needs.

As a reminder, this graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, HDMI 2.0b, and one dual-link DVI connection. A single 8-pin PCI Express power connection is needed for this graphics card's 180 Watt TDP.

The cooling is very adequate with its dual fans yet not noisy at all. This ranks with all of the other quiet graphics cards these days. The thermal results are promising and show no signs of trouble.