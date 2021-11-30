Zink Is Ending 2021 In Fantastic Shape For OpenGL Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 30 November 2021. Page 1 of 4. 11 Comments

Following all the work carried out by Mike Blumenkrantz (Valve) and others, the Mesa Zink code is ending the year in terrific and very capable shape for OpenGL running atop the Vulkan API. Here is a look at where things currently stand with mainline Mesa for Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan compared to the native RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver.

Particularly during the latter half of the year, there have been many fixes and optimizations going into Zink. A lot of exciting work has been merged to mainline while more functionality is still pending and will work its way into mainline past the new year. But long story short for those behind on their Phoronix reading, Zink has come a heck of a long way this year for generic OpenGL over Vulkan with many more games now running, much more capable performance, and other feature/compatibility work with more on the road ahead.

For those wondering about the state today for Zink with mainline Mesa, here are some fresh benchmarks. My last time testing Zink was in August and since then Blumenkrantz has worked on fixes for the various games reported to have issues and even more performance optimizations, making this round of testing now quite interesting.

Using Mesa 22.0-devel as of 26 November (using the Oibaf PPA for easy reproducibility), I ran benchmarks of various OpenGL Linux games using the native OpenGL driver (RadeonSI in this case) and then again when using Zink running atop the RADV Vulkan driver. This testing was done on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X system with AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. The focus is on seeing how Zink compares to using RadeonSI OpenGL across a variety of Linux games.


Related Articles
Linux & Mesa Driver Comparison For Intel Core i5 12600K / UHD Graphics 770
Radeon RX 6600 Linux Performance Rising Even Higher With Newest Open-Source Driver
Radeon Software 21.30 PRO vs. Mesa 21.3-devel + Linux 5.15 Gaming Performance
NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Resizable BAR Support Continues Helping Performance On Linux
Zink Mesa 21.3-dev Benchmarks - Increasingly Capable Of Running OpenGL Games Atop Vulkan
AMD RDNA2 Vulkan: RADV vs. RADV+NGGC vs. AMDVLK vs. PRO Driver Benchmarks
Trending Linux News
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
Linux 5.16 Merges Fix For One Of The Intel Alder Lake Issues
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
DMA-BUF Feedback Support For Wayland Lands In Mesa 22.0's EGL Code
Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
RADV Vulkan Driver Finally Adds VK_KHR_synchronization2 Support
Intel Preparing USI Stylus Support For Linux