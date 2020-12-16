Windows Subsystem For Linux / WSL2 Performance With The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 December 2020. Page 1 of 6. 10 Comments

Last week we looked at the Windows vs. Linux performance on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X where there was some very friendly competition and much closer results than we are used to seeing for modern, high-end x86_64 processors between the two operating systems. As a follow-up to that testing, here are results of Windows 10 October 2020 Update with Windows Subsystem for Linux (both WSL1 and WSL2) compared to the performance in turn off bare metal Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS and Ubuntu 20.10 on the same system.

This happens to be our first time looking at the WSL/WSL2 performance atop the Windows 10 October 2020 Update where there are more refinements to this support. For today's tests Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was running on WSL/WSL2. Similar to prior Windows 10 releases, WSL2 continues offering much better I/O performance than the original WSL that was one of the main limitations. But overall it was very interesting to see the speed at which WSL/WSL2 now runs on an AMD Ryzen desktop.

After testing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on WSL1 and WSL2 under Windows 10 October 2020 (and all other stable release updates as of testing), Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS and Ubuntu 20.10 (with all stable release updates) were tested bare metal on the same system as well for looking at the performance potential of Ubuntu outside of Microsoft's confines. The Ubuntu 20.10 run is intended to give a more bleeding-edge look at the Linux performance outside of the Long Term Support state.

The test system used throughout was the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X at stock speeds, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 memory, Sabrenet Rocket 4.0 1TB NVMe SSD, ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO, and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics (albeit no graphics tests in this article given the still maturing state of WSL2 graphics capabilities).


Related Articles
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X On Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Performance: Windows Looks Surprisingly Good This Time
A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.10 Performance With Intel Tiger Lake, AMD Renoir
How Intel's Clear Linux Is Competing Against Late-2020 Linux Distributions
Initial Fedora 32 vs. Fedora 33 Beta Benchmarks Point To Slightly Higher Performance
openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Trending Linux News
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11
Fedora 34 Gets Sign-Off For Trying To Default To PipeWire For Audio Needs
Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 5.11 Have Lots Of Intel + AMD Presents
Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM