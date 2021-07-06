An Early Look At Windows 11 WSL2 Performance Against Ubuntu Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 July 2021. Page 1 of 4. 2 Comments

For those making use of Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) for enjoying Linux application support within Windows, here are some early benchmarks of the inaugural Windows Insider Preview build of Windows 11 with WSL2 against Windows 10 and then Ubuntu Linux bare metal on the same hardware.

While there is several months to go until the RTM build of Windows 11, last week's Windows Insider Preview build of Windows 11 (22000.51 build) led to the desire and curiosity to run some initial Windows 11 benchmarks against Linux and now for investigating how the WSL2 performance is looking on this next major Windows release.

Windows 10 H121 with all stable updates was tested with WSL2 and then again using Windows 11 22000.51. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was used for testing both Windows releases with WSL2. Following that Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS was tested bare metal for looking at the "raw" Linux performance on the same hardware and then again with Ubuntu 21.04 as the latest stable (non-LTS) release.

The same system was used for all of the testing and based around the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 2 x 16GB DDR4-3600 memory and WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe solid-state storage. All of the same BIOS settings and OS defaults were maintained throughout this WSL2-focused Ubuntu benchmarking. Obviously once Windows 11 has been officially released I will be back around with some new benchmarks of how the official build is performing.


Related Articles
Linux Leading Over Early Windows 11 Benchmarks For AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Performance
AMD EPYC Milan Performance Across 11 Different 2021 Linux Distributions
FreeBSD 13.0 vs. DragonFlyBSD 6.0 vs. Linux On AMD EPYC 7003 Series "Milan"
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Benchmarks
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 On The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Is Performing Very Well Against Ubuntu Linux, FreeBSD 13.0
Trending Linux News
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux 5.14 Bringing SD Cache Ctrl Support, Other SD Card Support Improvements
XFS Sees A Lot Of Cleanups For Linux 5.14
KDE Ends June With Wayland Fixes, More Responsive Plasma With Faster SVG Handling
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Linux 5.14 POWERs Up The Microwatt Soft CPU Core