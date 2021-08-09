Arch Linux, Clear Linux & Ubuntu Against Windows 10/11 On Intel Rocket Lake

Last month after Microsoft began publishing their Windows Insider Preview builds of Windows 11, I ran some early Windows 11 benchmarks against Linux using an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. Linux led in those benchmarks on the AMD Zen 3 desktop while for those wondering if that still holds true for Intel hardware, here are benchmarks of a Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" desktop with Windows 10 21H1, Windows 11 in its latest preview build as of testing, and then compared to Arch Linux / Clear Linux / Ubuntu.

This round of early Windows 11 testing was carried out using an Intel Core i9 11900K at stock speeds (as always, the same hardware and same configuration for testing: reported clock differences and other hardware differences in the automated system table just come down to how the information is exposed under each operating system), ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO, 32GB of RAM, Corsair Force MP600 2TB NVMe SSD, and Radeon VII graphics.

Operating systems tested were:

- Windows 10 21H1

- Windows 11 22000.100 (the latest preview build as of end of July)

- Ubuntu 21.04

- Ubuntu 21.10 Daily Build

- Arch Linux

- Clear Linux 34900

All of the operating systems tested were in their default/out-of-the-box configurations with all OS/driver updates as of testing that began at the end of July. A wide variety of synthetic and real-world benchmarks were carried out for seeing how Windows 10/11 is competing with the latest Linux distributions for this latest-generation Intel Core i9 system. In total 102 tests were carried out across the six operating systems.