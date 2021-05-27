Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 On The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 May 2021. Page 1 of 6. 7 Comments

Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X desktop to which Ubuntu came out roughly 8% faster than the Microsoft OS on average. But what about the difference for HEDT systems? Given the more radical performance difference we have seen in the past with Windows vs. Linux for Threadripper systems, here are some recently conducted benchmarks on that front with the 64-core Threadripper 3990X.

Using the same System76 Thelio workstation (differences in the system table just amount to automated reporting differences) with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (64 cores / 128 threads), Gigabyte TRX40 motherboard, 4 x 32GB DDR4-3000 Corsair memory, Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics, and 500GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD, the latest Windows 10 and Ubuntu were freshly benchmarked for seeing how the performance stands.

The latest updates as of testing was using Windows 10 Build 19042 and then when enabling Windows Insider Preview releases also testing the latest at the time of Windows 10 Build 21382. Ubuntu 21.04 with Linux 5.11 and all of its defaults was freshly benchmarked after that.

Each time the operating system was tested at its respective defaults. Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were carried out.


Related Articles
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Is Performing Very Well Against Ubuntu Linux, FreeBSD 13.0
Clear Linux Offers Up Advantages For Ice Lake Xeon, CentOS Comes In Strong
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS / 20.10 / 21.04 Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Performance Is Looking Great - Initial Benchmarks
Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X
Ubuntu 21.04 Enjoys Better Performance But Still No Match To Intel's Clear Linux
Trending Linux News
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Red Hat Scores A Huge DM Optimization For Linux 5.14
Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT Announced With Greater Power Capability For $20
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510