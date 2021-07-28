Ubuntu 21.04 vs. Windows 10 Trade Blows On The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 July 2021. Page 1 of 6. 11 Comments

While the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX performance is great on Linux once overcoming any laptop support quirks like with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 "AMD Advantage" laptop running into keyboard and WiFi issues on Linux depending upon the kernel version, how does the performance compare to Microsoft Windows 10? Here are some benchmarks of that ROG Strix G15 AMD laptop under Windows 10 as shipped by ASUS against Ubuntu 21.04 when upgraded to the Linux 5.13 stable kernel.

Prior to clearing out the Windows install on the ASUS ROG Strix G15, I ran some benchmarks looking at how the out-of-the-box performance is with all available Windows updates, including the various ASUS software/driver updates. This ASUS G513QY laptop is equipped with the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, Radeon RX 6800M discrete graphics to complement the 5900HX's integrated Vega graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB Samsung NVMe SSD.

The very same laptop was obviously used between the Windows and Linux testing with the reported system table differences just coming down to how the information is exposed under the respective OS. Ubuntu 21.04 was upgraded to using the Linux 5.13 stable kernel in order to address the MediaTek WiFi and keyboard issues as noted in the prior articles around this AMD Advantage laptop under Linux. The Oibaf PPA was also enabled for the latest Linux graphics driver support although not necessary for the Vega or Navi graphics.

In total 68 tests were run on Windows and Linux from this Ryzen 9 5900HX laptop for seeing how the performance compares.


