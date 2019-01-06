Coreprio Can Help AMD Threadripper Windows Performance, But Linux Still Leading Performance Race

Rolled out recently was Bitsum's Coreprio third-party freeware utility designed to offer better Threadripper 2970WX/2990WX performance by its own implementation of AMD Dynamic Local Mode compared to the default Windows scheduler behavior. Here are some benchmarks of Windows 10 against Linux while trying out CorePrio's NUMA Dissociater mode to see how much it helps the performance compared to Ubuntu Linux. Additionally, tests are included of Windows Server 2019 to see if that server edition of Windows is able to offer better performance on this AMD HEDT NUMA platform.

For our latest round of Windows vs. Linux benchmarks, the following configurations were tested:

Windows Server 2019 - Our first time trying out Windows Server 2019 (Build 17763) on any Threadripper platform, but have been curious to see if Windows Server performs better there or not.

Windows 10 - The default and updated Windows 10 Pro Build 17763 (October 2018 Update).

Windows 10 + NUMA Dissociater - The same Windows 10 Pro configuration but having installed CorePrio and running it with its NUMA Dissociater mode enabled.

Ubuntu 18.10 - Ubuntu 18.10 with all available updates atop the Linux 4.18 kernel.

Usually we also do test runs with Intel's Clear Linux platform since it generally offers leading x86_64 Linux performance. However, the latest builds of Clear Linux currently are resulting in a kernel hang on this system and so it wasn't tested this round.

During all of these Windows and Linux benchmarks, the same hardware was used for testing with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX at stock speeds, ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME with BIOS 1601, 4 x 8GB Corsair memory at DDR4-3200MHz speeds, and a Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite on Windows and Linux a wide variety of benchmarks were carried out for seeing both the performance impact with CorePrio as well as whether Windows Server 2019 offers any better performance than Windows 10 for this 32-core / 64-thread system.