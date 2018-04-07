AMD Ryzen 7 Performance On Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Six Linux Distributions

Our latest Windows vs. Linux benchmarking interest has been seeing how the AMD Ryzen 7 performance compares with the latest operating systems / Linux distributions. We have recently posted some Windows 10 vs. Windows WSL vs. Windows Linux benchmarks, relative Spectre/Meltdown mitigation impact tests on Windows vs. Linux, and other benchmarks but has mostly been done with Intel or server hardware. For those curious, today's tests were done with an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 platform.

Driven mostly by curiosity sake and the ease of Windows and Linux benchmarking in a fully-automated and standardized manner with the Phoronix Test Suite, some fresh benchmarks are ready for diving into today. The same system was used throughout all of the testing and that included an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 running at stock speeds, an MSI B350 TOMAHAWK motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3000 memory, 120GB Samsung 840 SATA 3.0 SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 480 Polaris graphics card.

The tested operating systems included:

- Windows Server 2016 with all stable release updates taking it to Build 14393.

- Windows 10 Pro as of build 16299.

- Ubuntu 18.04 LTS in its current development state as of 3 April with the Linux 4.15 kernel, GCC 7.3.0, and EXT4 file-system.

- Debian Testing with the Linux 4.15 kernel, GCC 7.3.0, and EXT4.

- The Arch-based Antergos 18.3 with Linux 4.15, GCC 7.3.1, and EXT4.

- CentOS 7 with the Linux 4.10 kernel, XFS file-system, and GCC 4.8.5 compiler.

- Fedora 28 Beta with the Linux 4.16 kernel, GCC 8.0.1, and EXT4 file-system.

- Clear Linux 21700 with the Linux 4.15 kernel, GCC 7.3.0, and EXT4 file-system.

There are a few OpenGL graphics benchmarks towards the end of this article, but the main focus of this testing was on the I/O, CPU, networking, and other system benchmarks. All of these performance benchmarks on Windows and Linux were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. With Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 available via Git is completely rewritten Windows support handling.