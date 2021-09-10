Ubuntu 21.10 Performance Still Pushing Ahead Of Windows 10, Latest Windows 11 Build

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

With less than one month out from the official release of Microsoft Windows 11, I was curious to run some fresh benchmarks of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build against Windows 10 21H1 to see how the performance is looking. Of course, also to see how Windows 11 is shaping up against Ubuntu 21.10 also due for release in October.

During initial Windows 11 benchmarking and the Windows 11 benchmarks from last month, Windows 11 tended to perform similarly to Windows 10 or in some instances behind it. It's possible some of these slowdowns may be attributed to additional debug options in the current Windows 11 Insider Preview builds but hasn't been clarified by Microsoft. In any case, with Windows 11 set for its general availability in early October, I decided to take it for another spin against the current Ubuntu 21.10 development snapshot.

Windows 10 21H1 with all stable release updates was tested, Windows 11 22000.168 with its latest public state as of last week, and then Ubuntu 21.10 with its daily ISO as of 1 September were all benchmarked.

This round of testing all took place on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X desktop with 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 memory, WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics.