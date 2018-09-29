Earlier this week I published some initial Windows vs. Ubuntu graphics tests with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and other NVIDIA graphics cards. While having that Windows 10 install around, I also did some comparison tests with a Radeon RX 580 and RX Vega 64 on this same system and using the latest AMD drivers.

For your viewing pleasure this weekend are some reference results when testing Ubuntu 18.04 and Windows 10 Pro on this same Core i7 8086K system that was maintained exactly the same through the duration of the tests. The graphics cards on the NVIDIA side were the GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1080 Ti, and RTX 2080 Ti with the NVIDIA Windows 411.63 driver as the latest driver there while on the Linux side their latest driver (and the RTX launch driver) is the 410.57 driver. On the AMD side were the Radeon RX 580 and RX Vega 64 graphics cards. The latest Radeon Software Windows driver at the time of testing was the 18.9.2 release while on the Linux side was the Linux 4.19-rc5 kernel with Mesa 18.3-dev built against LLVM 8.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA.

For these reference tests a variety of cross-platform, automated-friendly tests were run. In a future article will be the start of our Steam Play benchmarking when more of those more graphically rich (and benchmark-friendly) titles begin running well. All of these benchmarks were conducted using the Phoronix Test Suite.