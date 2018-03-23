Here are our latest Windows 10 versus Linux benchmarks for the week. This benchmarking dance is looking at the Windows performance compared to Ubuntu, Clear Linux, Fedora, Antergos, and Solus Linux in various workloads. Among the tests this time around were looking at the performance with Go, Java, Perl, Python, FFmpeg, and more.

Windows 10 Pro 16299, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Clear Linux 21460, Fedora Workstation 27, Antergos Linux 18.3-Rolling, and Solus Linux were the operating systems under test in the latest of our Windows vs. Linux benchmarking.

All of the tests were done on the same system powered by an Intel Core i9 7980XE running at stock speeds across all tested operating systems, an ASUS PRIME X299-A motherboard, a 256GB Intel SSD 760p, GeForce GTX 1060 (though no graphics tests in this latest comparison), and then each of the operating systems were cleanly installed to the system, stable release updates applied, and then the benchmarks carried out to look at the stock/default/out-of-the-box performance on each of the operating systems.

ALl of these benchmarks were facilitated via the Phoronix Test Suite. It's quite a straight-forward comparison and part of our series on looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance in 2018, so let's get right to the numbers.