Total War: Warhammer II AMD Radeon / NVIDIA GeForce Linux Gaming Benchmarks

Yesterday Feral Interactive released their much anticipated port of Total War: Warhammer II for Linux. This latest Linux game port is yet another Vulkan-powered game. Here are some initial benchmark results of Warhammer II running natively on Ubuntu Linux with a variety of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.

As a reminder, Feral lists the GeForce GTX 680 / Radeon R9 285 as the minimum requirements since this is a Vulkan-powered game. They recommend though at least a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 480 graphics card. The game needs at least Mesa 18.1.5 or NVIDIA 396.54, which isn't stiff driver requirements like some of their last ports that have required the bleeding-edge drivers.

For this benchmarking though I was using Mesa 19.0-devel on the RADV/Radeon side and NVIDIA 415.18 on the GeForce side. Ubuntu 18.10 was running on the test system with the Linux 4.19.2 kernel. The graphics cards tested were:

Radeon RX 480

Radeon RX 580

Radeon R9 Fury

Radeon RX Vega 56

Radeon RX Vega 64

GeForce GTX 970

GeForce GTX 980

GeForce GTX 980 Ti

GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

GeForce GTX 1080

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

With the range of hardware tested, the performance of Warhammer II on Linux was very good. In fact, for these tests I am doing them all at 4K with a variety of quality levels via the new test profile via the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.

Apologies for the condensed article due to my wife still being in the hospital, but should be back to the normal flow in a day or two.