The latest hardware at Phoronix for testing is the Dell XPS 13.3-inch (XPS9370) with Intel Core i7-8550U Kabylake-R processor featuring UHD Graphics 620. A number of interesting Linux benchmarks are currently being worked on, including Windows versus various Linux distribution performance tests as well as power consumption, etc. For some initial figures for your viewing pleasure this weekend are some of the gaming/graphics tests between Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux.

The Dell XPS 13 XPS9370-7002SLV laptop features just the i7-8550U's UHD Graphics 620 and no discrete graphics processor, so this graphics comparison is quite light while the system benchmarks with this quad-core+HT laptop with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD will be much more interesting, especially the Windows 10 vs. Linux distribution comparison on this latest-generation Dell XPS notebook.

The UHD Graphics 620 on this notebook feature a maximum frequency of 1.15GHz and basically is in line with the other Kabylake/Coffeelake UHD Graphics hardware. The i7-8550U has a 1.9GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz turbo, the CPU was tested at its stock frequencies and other hardware configuration/settings remained the same during the benchmarking process.

Windows 10 Home was tested with the latest Intel Windows graphics driver stack. On Ubuntu 18.04 LTS there is the Linux 4.15 kernel and Mesa 18.0 providing the Intel ANV Vulkan and OpenGL driver support.

The comparison is quite limited given not much horsepower backing the UHD Graphics 620, so take these Direct3D/OpenGL/Vulkan results as you wish while waiting for the more interesting system benchmarks to be completed.