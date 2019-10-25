For those curious how the Ubuntu 19.04 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 performance is looking for higher-end Intel/AMD desktops, here are some fresh benchmarks.

With last week's release of Ubuntu 19.10 we began carrying out some Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 performance comparisons. Based upon the higher-end desktop CPUs we had access to, this comparison is of four different systems including the Intel Core i9 9900K, Intel Core i9 7980XE, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX.

Note there are component differences between the systems with this testing is focused on looking at the Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 performance as opposed to directly comparing the various systems under test, which we do anyhow in our various Linux CPU reviews.

The key components in moving from Ubuntu 19.04 to Ubuntu 19.10 mean an upgrade from Linux 5.0 to 5.3, GCC 8.2 to GCC 9.2.1, and a variety of other package upgrades. Ubuntu 19.04 and 19.10 were cleanly installed on all of the systems under test. This article is primarily focused on CPU/system benchmarks while a separate article in the next few days is looking exclusively at the Ubuntu gaming performance.