Ubuntu 20.04 LTS A Nice Upgrade For AMD Ryzen Owners From 18.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 March 2020. Page 1 of 6. 1 Comment

Particularly for those on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or derivative distributions based on the current long-term support base, moving to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS due out next month will yield some nice improvements particularly for those on newer platforms like the AMD Ryzen 3000 series. Here are some benchmarks at how the Ryzen 9 3900X performance is looking between Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10, and the current Ubuntu 20.04 LTS development snapshot.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is launching in April with the Linux 5.4 kernel, GNOME Shell 3.36, Mesa 20.0, GCC 9.3.0, and other updated software packages. It's a bit unfortunate they didn't go for Linux 5.5 (or even Linux 5.6 albeit that would have been a very tight fit with their schedule) but opted for Linux 5.4 given its an LTS kernel. But moving to Linux 5.4 compared to 5.3 on 19.10 or 18.04.4 LTS has some advantages, more so if you are still on an older hardware enablement stack of Ubuntu 18.04.

Especially for AMD Ryzen, moving from Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 is also significant if you are compiling your own software. With the LTS upgrade is moving from GCC 7.5 to GCC 9.3 that now has Zen 2 (znver2) support in good shape where it wasn't present in GCC7 as well as better Znver1 support and newer Intel CPU targets too. The GNU C Library and other upgrades can also help out in the area of performance. On the graphics front, every Mesa version update tends to pay off and certainly significant even from Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS in going from Mesa 19.2 to 20.0.

I'll have out more benchmarks in April for the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS debut while today are some benchmarks of the same system when comparing Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, 19.10, and a 20.04 snapshot. The system was an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS WiFi motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 Corsair memory, Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX 580 graphics.


Related Articles
F2FS vs. EXT4 File-System Performance With Intel's Clear Linux
Benchmarking OpenMandriva's AMD Ryzen Optimized Linux Distribution On The Threadripper 3970X
FreeBSD vs. Linux Scaling Up To 128 Threads With The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Windows 10 vs. Eight Linux Distributions On The Threadripper 3970X
Making The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Run Even Faster - By Loading Up Intel's Clear Linux
Linux 5.6 Is The Most Exciting Kernel In Years With So Many New Features

Trending Linux News
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player
Rust-Based Redox OS Working On Pkgar For Package Management
Linux 5.7 To Bring Mitigation For Intel Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell "iGPU Leak"
GNOME's Mutter Finally Wires Up Middle Button Click Emulation
Intel Tiger Lake Gen12/Xe Graphics Driver Support Considered Stable With Linux 5.7