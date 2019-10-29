For those curious about the performance of AMD Radeon open-source Linux gaming out-of-the-box on the newly released Ubuntu 19.10, here are those benchmarks compared to the Radeon driver state on Ubuntu 19.04. Additionally, there are benchmark results if manually upgrading your Ubuntu 19.10 installation to using the in-development Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 19.3 for the very newest AMD Linux driver support.

All of this testing was done on an Intel Core i9 9900K system and the graphics cards used for testing were the Radeon RX 580 Polaris, RX Vega 56, and Radeon VII (Vega 20). No Navi cards were used for this comparison since Ubuntu 19.04 didn't ship with any driver support for the Radeon RX 5700 series line-up that launched in July, thus not making the comparison possible for this article.

The Polaris and Vega graphics cards already have mature Linux driver support for a while, so it's an interesting look from Ubuntu 19.04 (Linux 5.0 + Mesa 19.0) to Ubuntu 19.10 with Linux 5.3 and Mesa 19.2 and then lastly the Git/bleeding-edge combination of Linux 5.4 and Mesa 19.3-devel for these three graphics cards. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of OpenGL and Vulkan games were benchmarked.