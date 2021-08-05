Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

This summer we have been testing the Tyan Transport CX GC68B8036-LE as one of the company's newest options for those in the market for an AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" 1U 1P barebones server. Across our wide range of Linux and BSD benchmarking this Tyan Transport CX GC68B8036-LE with Tyan S8036GM2NE motherboard has been holding up well and meeting our requirements and proven reliability in having tested Tyan products now at Phoronix for over the past 16 years.

This Tyan Transport CX platform is designed for one AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" or EPYC 7003 "Milan" processor up to 240 Watts and sports sixteen RDIMM DDR4-3200 memory slots. For storage there is support for two NVMe M.2 slots on the motherboard, four NVMe U.2 bays, and four 2.5/3.5-inch SATA hot swap tool-less drivebays.

Network connectivity on this GC68B8036-LE / S8036GM2NE motherboard includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a dedicated Ethernet port for IPMI/BMC, and an OCP 2.0 mezzanine slot (yes, OCP 2.0). This Tyan motherboard uses the common ASpeed AST2500 BMC with the common Tyan BMC web interface we've been accustomed to.

On the front of the 1U barebones server is a lone USB 3.1 Gen 1 port. This barebones server ships with 850 Watt 80+ Platinum 1+1 redundant power supplies.

All the specs in full on this Tyan Transport CX GC68B8036-LE barebones can be found at Tyan.com. This review unit was kindly sent over for testing by Tyan.