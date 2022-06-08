Ubuntu 22.04 Ups The Performance For TUXEDO's AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 June 2022.

Last month I published a review on the TUXEDO Aura 15 Gen2 laptop that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series SoC and initially shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. But with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now having been released -- and TUXEDO Computers shifting over to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS -- here is a look at the performance uplift that can be expected from this new Ubuntu long-term support version.

Those ordering a new Aura 15 Gen2 from the Bavarian Linux PC vendor can choose from their choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS releases given the general availability of the Jammy Jellyfish (Ubuntu 22.04). The default TUXEDO OS is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or there is Ubuntu, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu Budgie along with the ability to have full disk encryption setup.

My TUXEDO Aura 15 Gen2 originally shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS given the awkward time just before the 22.04 LTS debut, but makes for an interesting comparison to see what users can expect if making the upgrade themselves.

As a refresher, the Aura 15 Gen2 as tested on Phoronix featured an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, Samsung 970 500GB NVMe drive, and 1080p display. With TUXEDO OS already having been on a Linux 5.15 LTS kernel even for its Ubuntu 20.04 installation, the kernel version was unchanged while it meant newer versions of other key packages. Budgie Desktop is the default of TUXEDO OS and there were newer versions of Mesa, GCC, and other usual big upgrades in moving between Ubuntu LTS releases.


