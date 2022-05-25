Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Bavarian PC vendor TUXEDO Computers that specializes in various Linux pre-loaded notebooks and desktop computers recently launched their Aura 15 Gen2 laptop focused on being an "affordable business allrounder" and powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors with integrated Vega graphics to make for a nice open-source driver experience. TUXEDO sent over the Aura 15 Gen2 for a round of testing and here's a look at this Ubuntu Linux laptop's performance and capabilities.

The Aura 15 Gen2 is a 15-inch laptop with choice of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. Yes, AMD recently launched the Ryzen Mobile 6000 series albeit the timing hasn't worked out yet for any Linux pre-loaded laptop to feature those Zen 3+ processors. The TUXEDO Aura 15 Gen2 features a partial aluminum chassis and a rather simplistic monochrome design -- rather refreshing conservative appearance and far better than all the gamer-oriented laptop designs these days.

The 15 inch display is, unfortunately, only 1080p with no HiDPI option. But the Aura 15 Gen2 is capable of powering up to three external monitors via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.2 Gen2. The Aura 15 Gen2 features a 49 Wh, 4-cell battery with a rated run-time of up to 9 hours at half brightness during 1080p video playback or about 7 hours during medium brightness while carrying out office work.

Some of the other ports on this AMD Linux notebook include four USB ports (split evenly between USB-C and USB-A ports), Gigabit Ethernet, and microSD card reader. TUXEDO Computers also offers an optional LTE modem option too. The laptop is just thick enough that there is thankfully a Kensingtion lock slot on this business notebook.

This laptop measures in at 360 x 239 x 19.9 mm and has a weight of approximately 1.65kg. Being a 15 inch laptop, the Aura 15 Gen2 is able to accommodate a full keyboard with numpad.