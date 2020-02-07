System76 Launches Impressive Line Of Thelio Major Linux Workstations Powered By AMD Ryzen Threadripper - Including The 3990X
One of the complaints we here most frequently about the Linux-focused PC vendors is that they tend to most often offer just Intel-based hardware. Well, for those wanting a pre-built Linux workstation powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X / 3970X / 3990X, System76 has launched a new line of their Thelio Major desktops powered by these HEDT CPUs.

Going on two years now System76 has been offering their Thelio desktop line-up with various elements they are manufacturing themselves -- most notably being their beautifully crafted cases they manufacturer themselves in Colorado. Today in conjunction with AMD's launch date for the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X launch, the company is announcing Thelio Major r2 with Threadripper CPU options.

In fact, System76 supplied a review sample of their new Thelio Major to us for our benchmarking of the Threadripper 3990X. All of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X benchmarks you will be able to find on Phoronix beginning today are out of the Thelio Major.

The base configuration of the thelio-major-r2 is a Threadripper 3960X with 16GB of RAM, 250GB NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX 550 graphics along with a 1000 Watt power supply. These high-end Linux desktops/workstations can be configured up to the 64-core Threadripper 3990X, 256GB of DDR4 memory, and 46TB of storage between three NVMe SSDs and eight SATA SSDs. On the graphics side, the top-end model features dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards.

The Thelio Major configuration we are running has a Threadripper 3990X, 128GB of RAM, dual Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards, 500GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD, and is of course pre-loaded with Pop!_OS 19.10.

I only received the Thelio Major r2 on Wednesday to begin its testing and Threadripper 3990X review, but in the days and weeks ahead will be a lot more on both this 64-core / 128-thread CPU and the Thelio Major itself powered by AMD CPU and GPUs.

Those wanting to learn more about the new System76 Thelio Major systems powered by AMD and Linux right now can do so at System76.com. Should Threadripper be out of your price range, with their other Thelio models they are also offering other AMD Ryzen CPUs down through Ryzen 5 APUs. Thanks to System76 for supplying the review sample and stay tuned for more with the very exciting benchmarks.

