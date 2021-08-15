SilverStone TP04 M.2 SSD Cooling
With proper heatsinks becoming all the more important with speedy PCI Express 4.0 NVMe SSDs to avoid thermal throttling, SilverStone has been among the vendors offering after-market aluminum heatsinks designed for M.2 2280 drives. The SilverStone TP04 is a simple but effective aluminum alloy SSD cooling kit for about $17 USD.

SilverStone recently sent over their TP04 coolers and, well, they have been working out well. This after-market M.2 2280 SSD cooling kit retails for about $17 USD. The SilverStone TP04 has a double layer design, heat conduction pads are included, and is very easy to install.

The SilverStone TP04 has a titanium gray finish and without any RGBs or extras found with some after-market SSD cooling kits.

Testing the SilverStone TP04 with a 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4.0 Plus NVMe SSD, the TP04 has been working effectively at keeping the drive cooled.

Benchmarks were conducted of the Sabrent PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD without any extra heatsink, making use of the Sabrent Rocket NVMe Heatsink that makes use of a copper heatpipe, and then this SilverStone TP04.

Here's a look at the temps across a range of Linux I/O benchmarks including FIO and friends plus database workloads with PostgreSQL and SQLite. To no surprise the SilverStone TP04 wasn't quite as cool as the Rocket NVMe Heatsink with its heatpipe employment, but the TP04 was effective at keeping this PCI Express 4.0 significantly cooler than the stock configuration of the drive. In particular, the peak temperature was 10 degrees Celsius lower with this simple SilverStone heatsink. There is slight cost savings with the TP04 in retailing for about ten dollars less.

Those interested in learning more about the SilverStone TP04 can visit SilverStonetek.com.

