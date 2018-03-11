While SilverStone is mostly known for their beautifully crafted computer cases, in addition to their range of power supplies and other enthusiast products they have also offered a number of cooling products over the years. Their latest addition to their cooling product line is the TP02-M2 that is an aluminum alloy heatsink for cooling M.2 solid-state drives.

While NVMe M.2 SSDs can be mighty fast, they also generate a surprising amount of heat to the point that some of these drives will end up thermal throttling if there is too much I/O activity for a prolonged amount of time. The TP02-M2 is designed for M.2 2280 length solid-state drives and is quite a simple but practical product if wishing to help dissipate the heat from high performance M.2 SSDs,

The SilverStone TP02-M2 includes a semi-sticky thermal pad for residing between the aluminum alloy heatsink and the M.2 SSD. Providing most of the long-term bond though for keeping the heatsink in place though are two silicone bands for wrapping around the M.2 2280 SSD and heatsink to keep it securely in place. Using these silicone bands also make it easy to remove the heatsink down the road and not invalidate your SSD's warranty. SilverStone also includes some additional thermal pads for use when running with the M.2 SSD in a PCI-E adapter.

The SilverStone TP02-M2 heatsink measures in at 70 x 10 x 20 mm and a measured thermal conductivity of 1.5W/m.k.

SilverStone only recently launched this M.2 SSD cooling kit, so it's not available at too many Internet retailers yet, but this simple product carries a price tag of about $16 USD.

SilverStone sent over two of these TPO2-M2 coolers that we have been trying out in two of our test boxes.