Building A Linux HTPC / Storage Server With The SilverStone CS381

SilverStone recently sent over their CS381 chassis that has proven to be quite a versatile micro-ATX enclosure that can accommodate up to twelve hard drives (eight of which are hot-swappable) all while coming in at just 400 x 225 x 316mm. The SilverStone CS381 could work quite well as a Linux HTPC / DIY Steam Linux gaming living room PC or SOHO file server system with its compact size while offering immense storage potential. Here's more on the SilverStone CS381 and our build with using a Ryzen 5 3400G that is playing well under Linux with an ASUS B450 motherboard.

It's been a while since last taking a look at any SilverStone enclosure, but with continuing to be impressed by their high-end cases over the years, it was exciting to look at the CS381 from their Case Storage Series. The key features of this case are offering support for up to twelve HDD/SSDs, up to a microATX motherboard, and other components while occupying just 30 liters of space. The case can be positioned in either a vertical or horizontal position depending upon the environment and eight of the drives being hot-swappable primes the case for interesting storage server options.

With the CS381 is even room engineered to fit up to a 240mm liquid cooling radiator but by default there are just two 120mm exhaust fans. There are plenty of mesh areas on the case to allow for sufficient ventilation and there are filters included as well to reduce the dust intake.

For offering basic security, the SilverStone CS381 does have a Kensington lock slot as well as a front door lock to offer basic protection for the eight removable drive bays.

Additional specifications on the SilverStone CS381 are available via SilverStoneTek.com.