If you are still running Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 or one of the downstreams like CentOS, Scientific Linux, or Oracle Linux, these benchmarks are for you in showing the performance of Scientific Linux 6.9 vs. 6.10 vs. 7.5 for getting an idea about the current performance of EL6/EL7.

Released in May was Scientific Linux 7.5 as its effective rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5. Coming out this past week meanwhile was the Scientific Linux 6.10 RC as well as CentOS 6.10 and Oracle Linux 6 U10. Given these recent releases, I figured it would be interesting to see how the Scientific Linux updates compare.

What also makes the tests interesting and for including Scientific Linux 6.9 is for seeing the out-of-the-box unmitigated performance impact pre-Spectre/Meltdown. Scientific Linux 6.9 was tested without any kernel updates, which puts it in a pre-mitigated state for the recent CPU speculative execution vulnerabilities for showing how the SL6/EL6 performance was before having load fences and IBRS.

Scientific Linux 6.9, Scientific Linux 6.10 RC, and Scientific Linux 7.5 were cleanly installed on the same system and tested at their respective defaults, which was a Tyan S7106 1U server -- the Tyan GT24E-B7106 -- paired with two Xeon Gold 6138 processors to yield 40 cores / 80 threads, 96GB of RAM, and a Samsung SATA 3.0 SSD.

For those curious how Scientific Linux 6/7 compares to other "enterprise" Linux distributions, a larger OS comparison of these latest distribution releases will be coming up on Phoronix in the next week or so. All of this Linux benchmarking was carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.