Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

The Samsung 870 QVO solid-state drives announced at the end of June have begun appearing at Internet retailers. The Samsung 870 QVO is the company's latest QLC NAND solid-state drive offering 1TB of storage for a little more than $120 USD all the way up to 4TB for $500 and an 8TB variant for $900. For those curious about the EXT4 file-system Linux performance out of the Samsung 870 QVO, here are some benchmarks.

The Samsung 870 QVO 1TB is what's being tested today after recently purchasing the drive for a low-end temporary benchmarking box. The Samsung 870 QVO isn't all that different from the prior generation Samsung 860 QVO that launched at the end of 2018. The new QVO SSDs are leveraging 92-layer 3D QLC V-NAND and the the Samsung MKX controller. The 1TB model has a 42GB maximum SLC cache size and a rated write endurance of 360 TB.

For those curious about the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD performance on Linux I benchmarked it against several different SATA 3.0 and NVMe SSDs that were handy. Those other drives included the Crucial BX500 240GB, Crucial P2 500GB, Samsung 850 EVO 250GB, Samsung 860 EVO 500GB, Samsung 860 QVO 1TB, and Samsung 970 EVO 500GB models.

From the Core i5 10600K test system, these various drives were tested using an EXT4 file-system and the default mount options. Ubuntu continues defaulting to no I/O scheduler for NVMe drives while SATA 3.0 drives default to the MQ-Deadline I/O scheduler. The Linux 5.8 Git kernel was running on the system.

Following the SSD comparison benchmarks are also performance metrics for different Linux file-systems on the Samsung 870 QVO. Those file-systems tested were EXT4, Btrfs, F2FS, and XFS. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a number of different storage benchmarks were run.