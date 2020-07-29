Samsung 870 QVO SSD Performance On Ubuntu Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 29 July 2020. Page 1 of 5. 1 Comment

The Samsung 870 QVO solid-state drives announced at the end of June have begun appearing at Internet retailers. The Samsung 870 QVO is the company's latest QLC NAND solid-state drive offering 1TB of storage for a little more than $120 USD all the way up to 4TB for $500 and an 8TB variant for $900. For those curious about the EXT4 file-system Linux performance out of the Samsung 870 QVO, here are some benchmarks.

The Samsung 870 QVO 1TB is what's being tested today after recently purchasing the drive for a low-end temporary benchmarking box. The Samsung 870 QVO isn't all that different from the prior generation Samsung 860 QVO that launched at the end of 2018. The new QVO SSDs are leveraging 92-layer 3D QLC V-NAND and the the Samsung MKX controller. The 1TB model has a 42GB maximum SLC cache size and a rated write endurance of 360 TB.

For those curious about the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD performance on Linux I benchmarked it against several different SATA 3.0 and NVMe SSDs that were handy. Those other drives included the Crucial BX500 240GB, Crucial P2 500GB, Samsung 850 EVO 250GB, Samsung 860 EVO 500GB, Samsung 860 QVO 1TB, and Samsung 970 EVO 500GB models.

From the Core i5 10600K test system, these various drives were tested using an EXT4 file-system and the default mount options. Ubuntu continues defaulting to no I/O scheduler for NVMe drives while SATA 3.0 drives default to the MQ-Deadline I/O scheduler. The Linux 5.8 Git kernel was running on the system.

Following the SSD comparison benchmarks are also performance metrics for different Linux file-systems on the Samsung 870 QVO. Those file-systems tested were EXT4, Btrfs, F2FS, and XFS. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a number of different storage benchmarks were run.


Related Articles
Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Linux Performance
XFS / EXT4 / Btrfs / F2FS / NILFS2 Performance On Linux 5.8
Crucial P2 Performance On Ubuntu Linux - An Affordable 500GB NVMe SSD
Linux 5.6 I/O Scheduler Benchmarks: None, Kyber, BFQ, MQ-Deadline
Linux 5.4 EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs RAID Performance On Four HDDs
Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe Gen4 Linux Benchmarks Against Other SATA/NVMe SSDs

Trending Linux News
Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results
SWVKC Is A Vulkan-Powered Wayland Compositor Focused On Performance + Correctness
Firefox 79 Is Ready To Ship With Safeguard On "_blank" Links, More Wayland VA-API Work
Core i3 10100 vs. Core i5 10600K vs. Ryzen 3 3300X Linux Gaming Benchmarks
Enlightenment 0.24.2, Terminology 1.8 Released
GNOME-Usage Program Still Striving To Report Per-Program Power Analytics
NetBSD Is Making Progress On Benchmarking For Performance/Regression Testing
Linux Kernel Prepping To Make Use Of Intel's New SERIALIZE Instruction