When it comes to PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, the drives we have been using are the Corsair Force MP600 that have been working out great for pairing with the newest AMD Ryzen systems. But a Black Friday deal had the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD on sale, so I decided to pick one up to see how it was performing on Ubuntu Linux. Here are benchmarks of the Sabrent Gen4 NVMe SSD, which in the 1TB capacity can be found for $150~170 USD.

The Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB) features Toshiba BiCS4 96L BGA132 TLC NAND flash memory, Phison PS5016-E16 flash controller, and Sabrent rates its performance for sequential reads up to 5000MB/s and sequential writes up to 4400MB/s. Obviously for hitting those peak performance figures this solid-state drive needs to be installed in a PCI Express 4.0 M.2 slot.

There were not any Linux compatibility issues with the Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe SSD, which would be a rare encounter. The drive was working out fine on Ubuntu 19.10 and other recent Linux distributions on modern kernel releases.

For getting an idea as to its performance potential, a variety of other NVMe and SATA 3.0 SSDs were benchmarked including the Corsair Force MP600 1TB, Intel 760p 256GB, Intel Optane 900p 280GB, Micron 9300 4TB, Samsung 970 EVO 500GB, and Samsung 970 PRO 512GB for giving an idea as to the performance of the Sabrent Rocket 4.0 compared to the same size Corsair Force MP600 and then various other solid-state drives for reference.

Benchmarking was done on Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.4 kernel and each drive was freshly formatted to EXT4. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of storage tests were carried out.