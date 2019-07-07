After weeks of anticipation, we can now share how the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X performance is under Linux. These first Zen 2 processors do indeed deliver a significant improvement over Zen/Zen+ processors and also battle Intel's latest 14nm CPUs but for Linux users there is one big, unfortunate issue right now.

After talking about the Zen 2 specs and features last month, the performance/review embargo expires today -- 7 July -- for these 7nm processors. This article is the first of several featuring these new AMD processors and X570 chipset.

Along with the new processors, AMD supplied an ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO WiFi X570 motherboard.

There was also an MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard. These ASUS and MSI motherboards are currently being used as our primary Linux test platforms for these new AMD 7nm processors.

Also bundled as part of this reviewer kit was Trident-Z Royal DDR4-3600 memory and a Corsair MP600 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD.