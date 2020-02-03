The $199 Motile M141 With AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Offers Surprisingly Decent Performance

Last week we published benchmarks of the Motile M141, Walmart's private-label tech branch, and the M141 being a Ryzen 3 3200U powered laptop that has been retailing for just $199 USD. In those initial benchmarks was an extensive look at the Windows vs. Linux performance while this article today is looking at the performance of this AMD Ryzen 3 laptop against a number of old and new Intel laptops, all tested using a daily snapshot of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Eight laptops I had available were tested for putting the performance of this $199 USD laptop in perspective. Though as one unfortunate item: since running the original article and all the publicity on the Motile M141, Walmart has increased its price at least temporarily to $279 USD. We'll see if it falls back to $199 in the days ahead but even at $279 is still a decent deal. The laptops I had available for testing in this comparison included:

ASUS UX32VDA - An Intel Core i7 3517U Ivybridge laptop as the oldest system tested for these purposes. Like the M141, this ASUS Zenbook has a 2c/4t CPU, 4GB of RAM, solid-state storage, and a 1080p display. This laptop features Intel Ivybridge graphics.

ASUS UX301LAA - An Intel Core i7 4558U Haswell laptop with 8GB of RAM, SanDisk SSD storage, Haswell graphics, and 1080p display.

Lenovo X1 Carbon - The original X1 Carbon ThinkPad with Core i7 5600U Broadwell CPU, still a 2 core / 4 thread part, with 8GB of RAM and 1080p display.

Acer A515-52-526C - An Aspire laptop with 4c/8t Core i5 8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, Gen9 graphics, 256GB Micron SSD.

Dell 0H0VG3 - The Dell XPS with Core i7 8550U 4c/8t processor, 8GB of RAM, Samsung SSD, and Intel Gen9 graphics.

Kubuntu Focus - The new Kubuntu Focus laptop with Core i7 9750H 6 core / 12 thread CPU, 12GB of RAM, 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus, and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics as the highest-end laptop as part of this comparison.

Dell XPS 9380 - The Intel Core i7 1065G7 Ice Lake CPU with 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Gen11 graphics, and 1080p display.

Motile M141 - The focus of today's article with its Ryzen 3 3200U 2 core / 4 thread CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, Vega 3 Picasso graphics, and 1080p display.

The laptops used were based upon what I had available with most laptop manufacturers not sending out review samples for Linux testing and thus the selection largely limited to what I purchase. All of the hardware/software details are available with the system chart embedded below.

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

With all of these laptops running Ubuntu 20.04 daily snapshots as of last week, a wide variety of laptop benchmarks were carried out for putting the Motile M141 / Ryzen 3 3200U performance into perspective with the Phoronix Test Suite.