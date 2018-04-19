AMD Ryzen 5 2600X + Ryzen 7 2700X Linux Benchmarks
The embargo on the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X processors has expired now that these Ryzen+ CPUs are beginning to ship today. We can now talk about the Linux support and the initial performance figures for these upgraded Zen desktop CPUs.

I've spent a fair amount of time testing the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X processors since receiving them earlier this month from AMD for Linux benchmarking. My initial Ryzen+ Linux experience is based on these two processors as well as the new X470 chipset based MSI X470 GAMING M7 AC and ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO motherboards.

As a reminder, the Ryzen 5 2600X is a $229 USD processor that is six cores / 12 threads, 3.6GHz base clock frequency, 4.2GHz boost clock frequency, and has a 95 Watt TDP.

The Ryzen 7 2700X meanwhile comes in at $329 USD but with eight cores / 16 threads, 3.7GHz base clock, 4.3GHz boost clock, and a 105 Watt TDP.

The Ryzen 7 2700X also includes the new AMD Wraith Prism heatsink fan.

Both of these CPUs support dual-channel DDR4-2933 and are unlocked for overclocking. Due to the short time with these CPUs thus far and with overclocking not really being an OS-specific matter, I didn't conduct any overclocking tests for launch day but all of the CPU tests are running from stock speeds.

While not being tested today, also launching are the Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 7 2700.

So let's get to the Linux-specific details...


