AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Launching For 1080p RDNA2 Gaming At ~$379 USD

AMD just lifted the embargo on the Radeon RX 6600 XT, its newest entry in their RDNA2 line-up and optimized for delivering a superior 1080p gaming performance against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series. The RX 6600 XT isn't hitting retail availability until August and that is when we'll be able to publish benchmarks, but for now here is an overview of this new graphics card launching at the $379 price point.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card features 32 compute units, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, a 32MB infinity cache, and a 2359MHz game clock. This RDNA2 graphics card has a 160 Watt TDP and thus requires just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. During AMD's press briefing on the RX 6600 XT it was brought up repeatedly that the focus of the RX 6600 XT is on delivering a superb 1080p gaming experience.

Given the continuing popularity of the GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, AMD referred to the RX 6600 XT as delivering up to 2.5x more performance. Or gen over gen, the RX 6600 XT is 1.4~1.7x faster than the RX 5600 XT or RX 5700 Navi cards.

AMD's Windows-based figures put the Radeon RX 6600 XT at roughly up to 15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3060. It will be interesting though to see how the performance compares under Linux once getting our hands on the card and being able to share those performance numbers.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Radeon RX 6600 XT presentation was the price... $379 USD for this 1080p focused card. Back in the day, the GeForce GTX 1060 launched at $250 USD. Or even just a generation ago the RX 5600 XT pricing started out at around $280 USD. AMD acknowledged that this suggested retail pricing on the RX 6600 XT is driven by the current market conditions and they opted for setting a realistic price versus putting an artificially lower price knowing full well the prices for what other graphics cards are commanding these days and retailers would likely otherwise mark-up the card pricing themselves. AMD will be monitoring the market conditions and will be adjusting accordingly. They are also working on ensuring there is sufficient supply of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but we'll see how that goes once these cards launch in August. AMD isn't releasing a reference card of the RX 6600 XT but relying on their AIB partners.

Stay tuned for our plethora of Linux benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT starting 11 August.