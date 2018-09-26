Initial Tests: Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1080 Ti / RTX 2080 Ti
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 September 2018. Page 1 of 3. Add A Comment

The latest in our GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarking is a look at how the NVIDIA Linux graphics driver performance on Ubuntu 18.04 is comparing to that of Microsoft Windows 10 when using these initial launch drivers. For additional perspective are also some basic Ubuntu vs. Windows NVIDIA tests on the GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 Ti.

This article is intended to deliver some basic Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks for the new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti high-end Turing graphics card and then the mature GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards to see if there is any disparity in the support between generations and/or operating systems. Windows 10 Pro x64 was running on the Windows side with the newest 411.63 driver as of testing time.

On the Linux side was the NVIDIA 410.57 driver as their newest public release as of test time. Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS was running with its stock Linux 4.15 kernel and other components.

The same Intel Core i7 8086K system was used throughout the entire testing process with no changes made to the system during testing. (In the above automated table, there are just differences e.g. where Linux interfaces may report turbo state but base frequency under Windows, etc). All of these OpenGL, Vulkan, and compute benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite. More thorough tests and similar Radeon tests will be coming up soon on Phoronix.


