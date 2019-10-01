GeForce RTX SUPER Linux Compute Performance - 18 GPU NVIDIA OpenCL Comparison

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Last week we began our belated NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER benchmarking by looking at the RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER Linux gaming performance in a 26-way graphics card comparison. For those more interested in the RTX SUPER graphics cards for their OpenCL compute performance potential, these benchmarks today are for you.

This article provides a look at the compute performance potential for these newest NVIDIA graphics cards. Given the workloads and AMD still not providing any Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) support for their newest Navi graphics cards, this comparison is just looking at the NVIDIA compute potential between the Maxwell / Pascal / Turing line-ups. You can treat this as a reference comparison and for those curious about the generational power efficiency / performance-per-Watt and other metrics.

The graphics cards tested for this comparison included the GeForce:

- GTX 970

- GTX 980

- GTX 980 Ti

- GTX 1060

- GTX 1070

- GTX 1070 Ti

- GTX 1080

- GTX 1080 Ti

- GTX 1660

- GTX 1660 Ti

- RTX 2060

- RTX 2060 SUPER

- RTX 2070

- RTX 2070 SUPER

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 SUPER

- RTX 2080 Ti

- TITAN RTX

All of these graphics cards were freshly (re)tested off Ubuntu 19.04 with the NVIDIA 435.21 Linux display driver. The Intel Core i9 9900K + ASUS PRIME Z390-A system was used for all of this testing with 2 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, Samsung 970 EVO 250GB NVMe SSD, and the aforementioned Ubuntu Linux software components.

A variety of GPGPU workloads were carried out while also looking at the AC system power consumption (polled via a WattsUp Pro power meter) via the Phoronix Test Suite for fully-automated and reproducible benchmarking. Note that separate articles will be looking at the Blender 2.80 render performance on these RTX SUPER graphics cards as well as the newly-released LuxCoreRender 2.2.