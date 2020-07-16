The Linux Performance For AMD Rome vs. Intel Cascade Lake One Year After Launch
Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 16 July 2020. Page 1 of 10. 1 Comment

With the Intel 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable (Cascade Lake) processors having turned a year old in April and next month marking one year since the launch of the AMD EPYC 7002 (Rome) series, here are fresh benchmarks of the dual Xeon Platinum 8280 versus the AMD EPYC 7742 when testing the Linux software stack from early 2019 and then again using a bleeding-edge Linux software stack as of this month. This shows how the Linux software performance has evolved over the past year for both Intel and AMD on the server front as well as how the current top-end SKUs are competing right now.

The Xeon Platinum 8280 2P and EPYC 7742 2P servers were first re-tested using Ubuntu 19.04 as the software state around the time of the Cascade Lake launch and also what the software experience was like for the AMD Rome launch as the newest Ubuntu version at the time.

Following that was then testing using an Ubuntu 20.10 development snapshot for the very latest Ubuntu software packages. Additionally, the Linux 5.8 Git kernel was pulled in for the very latest Linux kernel code as of right now. Additionally, the GCC 10.1 code compiler was also used for the newest C/C++ compiler as of this year.

On both Ubuntu 19.04 and the "Ubuntu 2020" software stack, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were set to "-O3 -march=native" but otherwise was a rather stock software setup except where otherwise noted. Both servers were similarly equipped with 32GB DIMMs populating all memory channels and at their respective optimal memory frequencies. A Micron 9300 4TB NVMe solid-state drive was used on both servers.

This is quite a straight-forward look at how the latest Linux software performance is for Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 and AMD EPYC 7742 so let's get right to these numbers. Via the Phoronix Test Suite there were 116 benchmarks being run in each of the configurations.


Related Articles
AMD Launches The Ryzen Threadripper PRO For Workstations
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT / Ryzen 7 3800XT / Ryzen 9 3900XT Linux Performance In 130+ Benchmarks
Ampere Announces Altra Max 128-Core Server Processor
Intel Launches Cooper Lake Xeons CPUs, New Optane Persistent Memory + SSDs
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs. Intel Core i3 10100 In 350+ Benchmarks
Benchmarks Of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC On Amazon EC2 Against Intel Xeon, Graviton2

Trending Linux News
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
GNOME Optimizations Continue In Striving For Faster 4K Experience
Linux 5.8-rc5 Released As A Big Kernel For This Late In The Cycle
Early Work On KDE Frameworks 6 Continues
JEDEC Publishes DDR5 Standard - Launching At 4.8 Gbps, Better Power Efficiency
ReactOS Hires Developer To Work On Their Open-Source Windows Storage Stack
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System