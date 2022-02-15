Further Investigating The Raspberry Pi 32-bit vs. 64-bit Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 February 2022.

Finally released earlier this month was the first official 64-bit build of Raspberry Pi OS, the official Debian-based operating system of the low-cost Raspberry Pi single board computers. Following that I posted some Raspberry Pi 32-bit vs. 64-bit benchmarks. Given that generated a fair amount of interest and also some open questions, here is round two of looking at the Raspberry Pi 32-bit vs. 64-bit performance including its impact on memory usage and thermals.

Following the initial Raspberry Pi 32-bit vs. 64-bit benchmarks, I carried out a much larger round of benchmarks for looking at the speed of the 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS against the new 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS.

All benchmarks were conducted on the Raspberry Pi 400 thanks to its large heatsink and being their latest exciting model.

The same Raspberry Pi 400 was used and clean installs of the 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems were carried out each time.


