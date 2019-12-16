CooliPi 4B Is The Best Raspberry Pi 4 Heatsink We Have Tested Yet
While the Raspberry Pi folks have been making thermal/power improvements to the Raspberry Pi 4 firmware, running this budget-friendly ARM single board computer with a heatsink or some form of cooling is certainly recommended if you want to sure it operates at the optimal clock frequencies. A Phoronix reader devised the CooliPi 4B and it's wound up being one of the best Raspberry Pi 4 cooler we have tested to date.

The CooliPi 4B is a passive cooler -- it's simply a large aluminum heatsink measuring in at 87 x 66 x 40 mm and weighing around 215 grams. For going with the aluminum heatsink are 3D printed cases out of PETG and tightly fits the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC.

The CooliPi 4B almost looks just like a novelty item with the heatsinks and cases being available in a variety of colors plus also screen-printed options. In fact, our review samples sent by SensorEQ.com came with "Phoronix" printed on them. So they can be customized should the appearance of your Raspberry Pi 4 setup be important and this heavy cooler does a damn fine job of cooling.

For some thermal numbers using the latest Raspberry Pi 4 software stack I ran some benchmarks of the CooliPi 4B up against the FLIRC as what's been the best passively-cooled Raspberry Pi 4 heatsink/chassis we have tested to this point. Under various workloads carried out via the Phoronix Test Suite, the SoC temperature was monitored.


