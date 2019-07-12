Initial Raspberry Pi 4 Performance Benchmarks

It's been (and still is) a particularly busy few weeks for benchmarking. For those curious about the Raspberry Pi 4 performance that was announced at the end of June along with Raspbian 10, here are our initial performance benchmarks of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B in 2GB and 4GB variants compared to various other ARM SBCs.

In case you missed the original announcement, the Raspberry Pi 4 features a quad-core Cortex-A72 CPU clocked up to 1.4GHz, new 1GB / 2GB / 4GB versions, dual HDMI outputs and can handle up to 4K displays with the new Broadcom VC4 hardware using their V3D open-source driver stack, full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, two USB 3.0 ports complementing two USB 2.0 ports, and various other improvements.

Following the announcement I ordered a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB version for benchmarking at its $45 USD price-point while the Raspberry Pi Foundation later sent out one of the 4GB models in their Raspberry Pi desktop kit.

The testing of the Raspberry Pi 4 has been going well along with the new Raspbian 10 that's been re-based against Debian Buster.

In this article are the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB/4GB versions benchmarked against an ASUS Tinker Board, Libre Board ALL-H3-CC H5, and Firefly ROC-RK3328-CC. A larger ARM SBC benchmark comparison with their latest software releases will come as time allows in between the many other hardware launches this summer. All of these Arm Linux benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite. Following the raw performance results are also performance-per-dollar retail metrics and also some thermal numbers.