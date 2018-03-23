Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ WiFi Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 23 March 2018. Page 1 of 2. 4 Comments

Yesterday in our Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ benchmarks we looked at the faster Cortex-A53 CPU cores of this new $35 USD ARM SBC as well as its much faster Ethernet and better thermal management over earlier Raspberry Pi boards. The other area improved with the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ is the WiFi/WLAN wireless networking, which is what we have benchmarks of today.

Now that I've had more time with this new Raspberry Pi board that launched last week, I have some wireless networking results for those curious about its capabilities. With the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is now dual-band 802.11ac WiFi while retaining Bluetooth 4.2 support. I ran some benchmarks using the latest Raspbian release on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ when using both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz WiFi.

These results were compared to the older Raspberry Pi 3 Model B single-board computer running off the same Raspbian 9.4 release with the Linux 4.9 kernel. I also tossed in the ASUS TinkerBoard given its generally high performance and being one of the newer SBCs in my possession. The ASUS TinkerBoard was run with Debian 9.4 on the Linux 4.4 kernel.

The ARM SBCs were tested in the same location relative to the ASUS RT-AC3200 used for this round of 2.4/5.0GHz 802.11ac WiFi testing. Netperf and iPerf were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.


4 Comments


Related Articles
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Benchmarks
CompuLab Fitlet 2 Is A Mighty Fine, Low-Power PC Preloaded With Linux Mint
The Fastest Linux Distribution For Ryzen: A 10-Way Linux OS Comparison On Ryzen 7 & Threadripper
Wine Takes Minor Performance Hit Running Windows Programs On Linux With KPTI
Is PowerTop / TLP Still Useful To Save Power On Linux Laptops?
Trending Linux News
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
Ray-Tracing Is All The Rage At This Year's Game Developers Conference
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
Java JDK 10 Reaches General Availability With Experimental Java-Based JIT Compiler
Windows Server 2019 Goes Into Preview With WSL, Better Kubernetes Support