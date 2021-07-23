Mesa RADV vs. AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Performance For July 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 23 July 2021.

It's been a while since last looking at the performance of AMD's official "AMDVLK" open-source Linux Vulkan driver against that of the popular Mesa "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver. But here are some fresh benchmarks for those interested while using the latest-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card paired with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel across testing both Vulkan drivers.

Today's benchmarking is a fresh look at how the AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 driver (the latest at the time of testing) compares to the latest RADV driver within Mesa 21.3-devel. RADV was tested twice both out-of-the-box and then again when enabling the new NGG culling (NGGC) option. Linux 5.14-rc1 was running while testing both AMD Radeon Vulkan drivers from this Ryzen 9 5900X system with the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of different Vulkan games were tested both native and running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton / DXVK).


