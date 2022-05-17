Last week AMD launched the Radeon RX 6650 XT / RX 6750 XT / RX 6950 XT models as RDNA2 refreshed for 2022 with higher clock speeds as an interim launch until RDNA3 graphics cards debut later in 2022. Up for Linux benchmarking today is a look at the Radeon RX 6750 XT open-source driver performance using an ASRock Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB.

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT was announced as being "faster than the RTX 3070 on average" and optimized for 1440p gaming -- at least under Windows. The Radeon RX 6750 XT is similar to the RX 6700 XT in having 40 compute units, 40 ray accelerators, 2560 stream processors, 12GB GDDR6 video memory, AV1 decode, and other common features. The difference with the Radeon RX 6750 XT comes down to having a 2600MHz boost frequency compared to 2581MHz boost frequency with the RX 6700 XT. The game frequency on the RX 6750 XT is also slightly higher at 2495MHz compared to 2424MHz with the RX 6700 XT.

The increase in clock speeds with the RX 6750 XT means having a 250 Watt typical board power over the 230 Watts with the RX 6700 XT model. Like the other RX 6x50 XT models, these refreshed graphics cards basically are just higher clocked and with a similar increase to power consumption.

AMD hadn't supplied any review samples for testing of these new models and thus why there wasn't any launch-day Linux reviews (and with AMD AIB partners generally not being interested in Linux coverage at least in relation to the Windows masses). On launch day though I was able to find the ASRock Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB in stock for the suggested retail price of $549 USD and thus ended up picking it up in order to evaluate the Linux support for these new models to verify no issues. The RX 6650 XT is less interesting and the RX 6950 XT is unfortunately well out of my budget.

The ASRock Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB has a tri-fan heatsink design, dual slot graphics card, and has three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI output. DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 are supported by the RX 6750 XT.

Dual eight pin PCIe power connectors are required for meeting the graphics card's 250 Watt typical board power requirements.

Now let's see how the Radeon RX 6750 XT behaves under Linux...