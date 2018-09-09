Here are the results from some weekend benchmarking looking at the current stage of the AMDGPU + RadeonSI/RADV open-source AMD Linux graphics card performance when using the very latest code from the Linux 4.19 development kernel and Mesa 18.3. It's also an interesting mix of AMD Radeon graphics cards from the HD 7950 through the latest RX Vega 64.

Ahead of the GeForce RTX 2080 series shipping later this month and other forthcoming Linux GPU benchmarks, this article is offering a fresh look at the Radeon graphics performance when using the Linux 4.19 development kernel we have begun testing though won't be released officially until the middle of October. Mesa 18.3-devel also remains quite busy and will be officially released around the end of November. Plus making this comparison even more interesting is testing some older GCN 1.0/1.1 graphics cards while using the AMDGPU kernel driver paired with RadeonSI and RADV...

The cards for this comparison are the Radeon HD 7950, R9 290, RX 580, RX Vega 56, and RX Vega 64 based upon the cards I had readily available for this weekend benchmarking session. A variety of OpenGL and Vulkan Linux games were tested using the Phoronix Test Suite. While waiting on the GeForce RTX 20 series hardware will also be some fresh NVIDIA comparison results as well as seeing the current performance-per-Watt comparison... Interesting month ahead;